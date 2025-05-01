Optimal Enzyme Conditions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why do enzymes have specific optimal pH values, and how does deviation from this pH affect their activity? Enzymes have specific optimal pH values because the charges of ionizable amino acids, especially those in the active site, are influenced by pH. Changes in pH can alter these charges, potentially hindering catalysis and disrupting protein structure, which may lead to denaturation and loss of enzyme activity.

What are the approximate optimal pH values for pepsin and chymotrypsin, and how do these relate to their physiological environments? Pepsin has an optimal pH of about 1.5, matching the acidic environment of the stomach, while chymotrypsin has an optimal pH of about 8, which suits the more basic conditions of the small intestine.

How does temperature affect enzyme activity, and what are the optimal temperatures for human enzymes versus thermophilic bacterial enzymes? Enzyme activity increases with temperature up to an optimal point, after which activity declines due to denaturation. Human enzymes have an optimal temperature around 37°C (body temperature), while thermophilic bacterial enzymes are optimized for much higher temperatures, around 77°C, reflecting their adaptation to hot environments.

How does the evolution of enzymes reflect the environments in which organisms live? Enzymes have evolved optimal pH and temperature conditions that match the environments of their host organisms, ensuring efficient catalysis and survival. For example, human enzymes function best at body temperature, while thermophilic bacterial enzymes are adapted to high temperatures found in hot springs.

