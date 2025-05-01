Organic Chemistry quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the difference between enantiomers and diastereomers in organic chemistry?
Enantiomers are stereoisomers that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, differing only in the configuration at all chiral centers. Diastereomers are stereoisomers that are not mirror images and differ at one or more (but not all) chiral centers.
How do cis and trans isomers of maleic acid and fumaric acid differ in their 3D arrangement?
Maleic acid has a cis configuration with bulky groups on the same side of the double bond, while fumaric acid has a trans configuration with bulky groups on opposite sides.
What is a chirality center in organic chemistry?
A chirality center is a carbon atom bonded to four distinct chemical groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images.
How can you determine the R or S configuration of a chiral center?
Assign priorities to the four groups based on atomic mass, orient the lowest priority group away, and trace the path from highest to lowest; clockwise is R, counterclockwise is S.
What is the key difference between configurations and conformations in stereochemistry?
Configurations require breaking and reforming bonds to change, while conformations can change by rotation around single bonds without breaking bonds.
What is resonance in organic molecules and why is it important?
Resonance is the delocalization of electrons within a molecule, which stabilizes the molecule by spreading out electron density.
In a Fischer projection, what do the horizontal and vertical bonds represent?
Horizontal bonds represent groups coming out of the page (toward you), while vertical bonds represent groups going into the page (away from you).
How do you assign R or S configuration in a Fischer projection when the lowest priority group is on a horizontal bond?
Determine the configuration as usual, then flip it (R becomes S and vice versa) because the horizontal bond is coming out of the page.
What is the effect of resonance on the charges and bond character in a molecule?
Resonance creates partial charges and partial double bond character, resulting in a more stable hybrid structure rather than distinct full charges or bonds.