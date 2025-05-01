Organic Chemistry quiz #1 Flashcards

Enantiomers are stereoisomers that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, differing only in the configuration at all chiral centers. Diastereomers are stereoisomers that are not mirror images and differ at one or more (but not all) chiral centers.

How do cis and trans isomers of maleic acid and fumaric acid differ in their 3D arrangement? Maleic acid has a cis configuration with bulky groups on the same side of the double bond, while fumaric acid has a trans configuration with bulky groups on opposite sides.

What is a chirality center in organic chemistry? A chirality center is a carbon atom bonded to four distinct chemical groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images.

How can you determine the R or S configuration of a chiral center? Assign priorities to the four groups based on atomic mass, orient the lowest priority group away, and trace the path from highest to lowest; clockwise is R, counterclockwise is S.

What is the key difference between configurations and conformations in stereochemistry? Configurations require breaking and reforming bonds to change, while conformations can change by rotation around single bonds without breaking bonds.