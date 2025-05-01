Amino Acid Groups quiz #1 Flashcards
Amino Acid Groups quiz #1
What are the building blocks of proteins called?
The building blocks of proteins are called amino acids.How many standard amino acids are there in proteins?
There are 20 standard amino acids in proteins.What distinguishes one amino acid from another?
Amino acids are distinguished by their R groups, which vary in structure and properties.What is the common backbone structure of all amino acids?
All amino acids have a central alpha carbon bonded to a hydrogen atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and an R group.What is the charge state of amino acids at physiological pH?
At physiological pH (~7), amino acids exist as dipolar ions (zwitterions) with a positively charged amino group and a negatively charged carboxyl group.What does it mean for an amino acid to be a dipolar ion at physiological pH?
It means the amino acid has both a positive charge (on the amino group) and a negative charge (on the carboxyl group) at pH 7.What are the two major ways to group amino acids?
Amino acids can be grouped by functional grouping (based on biological function) and structural grouping (based on structure).What are examples of functional groupings of amino acids?
Functional groupings include non-polar, polar, and charged amino acids.What is an example of a structural grouping of amino acids?
Aromatic amino acids are an example of a structural grouping.What is the significance of the R group in amino acids?
The R group determines the chemical properties and classification of each amino acid.What is physiological pH and why is it important for amino acids?
Physiological pH is about 7, and it affects the ionization state of amino acids, making them zwitterions.How do functional groupings classify amino acids?
Functional groupings classify amino acids based on the behavior of their R groups, such as polarity and charge.How do structural groupings classify amino acids?
Structural groupings classify amino acids based on the presence and arrangement of atoms in their R groups, such as aromatic rings.Can amino acids be grouped in more than one way?
Yes, amino acids can be grouped in multiple correct ways depending on the criteria used.What are the four major groupings of amino acids used in the Clutch Prep system?
The four major groupings are non-polar, aromatic, polar, and charged.Which amino acid groupings are considered functional groupings?
Non-polar, polar, and charged groupings are considered functional groupings.Which amino acid grouping is considered a structural grouping?
The aromatic grouping is considered a structural grouping.Why might different textbooks group amino acids differently?
Different textbooks may group amino acids differently because there are multiple correct ways to classify them based on different criteria.What is the central carbon in an amino acid called?
The central carbon in an amino acid is called the alpha carbon.What are the two charged groups present in all amino acids at physiological pH?
The amino group (positively charged) and the carboxyl group (negatively charged) are present in all amino acids at physiological pH.What is the function of the amino group in amino acids?
The amino group acts as a base and can accept a proton, giving it a positive charge at physiological pH.What is the function of the carboxyl group in amino acids?
The carboxyl group acts as an acid and can donate a proton, giving it a negative charge at physiological pH.What is meant by the term 'zwitterion'?
A zwitterion is a molecule with both positive and negative charges but is overall electrically neutral.Why is it important to group amino acids?
Grouping amino acids helps in understanding their chemical properties, behavior in proteins, and roles in biological processes.What are the abbreviations used for amino acids?
Each amino acid has a three-letter and a one-letter abbreviation.Are the groupings of amino acids universal?
No, there is no single universal grouping system for amino acids; multiple correct systems exist.What determines the functional grouping of an amino acid?
The chemical behavior of the R group, such as polarity or charge, determines the functional grouping.What determines the structural grouping of an amino acid?
The presence and arrangement of specific atoms or rings in the R group determine the structural grouping.What is an aromatic amino acid?
An aromatic amino acid contains an aromatic ring in its R group.What is a non-polar amino acid?
A non-polar amino acid has an R group that does not interact favorably with water and is hydrophobic.What is a polar amino acid?
A polar amino acid has an R group that can form hydrogen bonds and interacts well with water.What is a charged amino acid?
A charged amino acid has an R group that is either positively or negatively charged at physiological pH.Why do some amino acids fit into more than one group?
Some amino acids can fit into more than one group because their R groups have multiple properties, but most systems assign each to a single group for simplicity.What is the main focus when grouping amino acids in the Clutch Prep system?
The main focus is to assign each amino acid to only one group for easier memorization and understanding.What is the significance of the alpha carbon in amino acids?
The alpha carbon is the central atom to which the amino, carboxyl, hydrogen, and R group are attached.What is the role of amino acids in proteins?
Amino acids are the monomers that link together to form proteins.How does the R group affect the properties of an amino acid?
The R group determines the amino acid's polarity, charge, and interactions with other molecules.What is the importance of learning amino acid groupings in biochemistry?
Learning amino acid groupings helps in understanding protein structure, function, and enzyme activity.What is the difference between functional and structural grouping of amino acids?
Functional grouping is based on chemical behavior, while structural grouping is based on the physical structure of the R group.What is an example of a functional property used to group amino acids?
Polarity (polar vs. non-polar) is a functional property used to group amino acids.