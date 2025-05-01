Amino Acid Groups quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the building blocks of proteins called? The building blocks of proteins are called amino acids.

How many standard amino acids are there in proteins? There are 20 standard amino acids in proteins.

What distinguishes one amino acid from another? Amino acids are distinguished by their R groups, which vary in structure and properties.

What is the common backbone structure of all amino acids? All amino acids have a central alpha carbon bonded to a hydrogen atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and an R group.

What is the charge state of amino acids at physiological pH? At physiological pH (~7), amino acids exist as dipolar ions (zwitterions) with a positively charged amino group and a negatively charged carboxyl group.

What does it mean for an amino acid to be a dipolar ion at physiological pH? It means the amino acid has both a positive charge (on the amino group) and a negative charge (on the carboxyl group) at pH 7.