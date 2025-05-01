Amino Acid Groups quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is an example of a structural property used to group amino acids? The presence of an aromatic ring is a structural property used to group amino acids.

Why is it helpful to use a single grouping system for amino acids? Using a single grouping system simplifies learning and memorization of amino acid properties.

What is the relationship between amino acid structure and protein function? The structure of amino acids, especially their R groups, influences protein folding and function.

What is the main difference between non-polar and polar amino acids? Non-polar amino acids are hydrophobic, while polar amino acids are hydrophilic.

What is the main difference between charged and uncharged amino acids? Charged amino acids have R groups with a net positive or negative charge at physiological pH, while uncharged amino acids do not.

How does the grouping of amino acids aid in understanding enzyme function? Grouping amino acids helps predict how they interact in enzyme active sites and affect catalysis.