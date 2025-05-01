Skip to main content
Amino Acid Groups quiz #5

  • What is the R group in an amino acid?
    The R group in an amino acid is the side chain that varies between different amino acids and determines their properties.
  • What does the R group of an amino acid refer to?
    The R group of an amino acid refers to the variable side chain that distinguishes one amino acid from another.
  • What distinguishes one amino acid from another?
    The R group distinguishes one amino acid from another.
  • What differentiates one amino acid from another?
    The R group differentiates one amino acid from another.
  • What are the main parts of an amino acid?
    The main parts of an amino acid are the central (alpha) carbon, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and an R group.
  • What makes one amino acid different from another?
    One amino acid is different from another because of its unique R group.
  • Which hormone is synthesized from a single amino acid?
    The specific hormone synthesized from a single amino acid is not specified in the provided materials.
  • Which part of an amino acid is always acidic?
    The carboxyl group of an amino acid is always acidic.
  • How many different types of protein monomers (amino acids) are there?
    There are 20 different types of standard amino acids, which are the monomers of proteins.
  • What gives each amino acid its unique properties?
    The unique properties of each amino acid are given by its R group.