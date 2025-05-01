Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the R group in an amino acid? The R group in an amino acid is the side chain that varies between different amino acids and determines their properties.

What does the R group of an amino acid refer to? The R group of an amino acid refers to the variable side chain that distinguishes one amino acid from another.

What distinguishes one amino acid from another? The R group distinguishes one amino acid from another.

What differentiates one amino acid from another? The R group differentiates one amino acid from another.

What are the main parts of an amino acid? The main parts of an amino acid are the central (alpha) carbon, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and an R group.

What makes one amino acid different from another? One amino acid is different from another because of its unique R group.