What is the R group in an amino acid? The R group in an amino acid is the side chain that varies between different amino acids and determines their properties. What does the R group of an amino acid refer to? The R group of an amino acid refers to the variable side chain that distinguishes one amino acid from another. What distinguishes one amino acid from another? The R group distinguishes one amino acid from another. What differentiates one amino acid from another? The R group differentiates one amino acid from another. What are the main parts of an amino acid? The main parts of an amino acid are the central (alpha) carbon, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and an R group. What makes one amino acid different from another? One amino acid is different from another because of its unique R group. Which hormone is synthesized from a single amino acid? The specific hormone synthesized from a single amino acid is not specified in the provided materials. Which part of an amino acid is always acidic? The carboxyl group of an amino acid is always acidic. How many different types of protein monomers (amino acids) are there? There are 20 different types of standard amino acids, which are the monomers of proteins. What gives each amino acid its unique properties? The unique properties of each amino acid are given by its R group.
Amino Acid Groups quiz #5
