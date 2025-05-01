Back
Which process in cellular respiration produces the most ATP? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP in cellular respiration. From which compartment do protons move through ATP synthase during oxidative phosphorylation? Protons move from the intermembrane space into the mitochondrial matrix through ATP synthase. Which energy pathway yields the greatest amount of ATP? The electron transport chain and oxidative phosphorylation yield the greatest amount of ATP. What is the role of ATP synthase in cellular respiration? ATP synthase synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate using the energy from the proton gradient. Which type of respiration produces the most ATP energy? Aerobic respiration produces the most ATP energy. Where is most of the ATP from metabolism produced? Most ATP is produced in the mitochondria during oxidative phosphorylation. Which stage of cellular respiration produces the most ATP? Oxidative phosphorylation is the stage that produces the most ATP. Which stage of glucose metabolism yields the most ATP? Oxidative phosphorylation yields the most ATP during glucose metabolism. Which part of cellular respiration is responsible for producing the most ATP? The electron transport chain and oxidative phosphorylation are responsible for producing the most ATP. What process produces the most ATP in cells? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP in cells. What concentration gradient powers ATP synthase? The proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane powers ATP synthase. When NAD+ becomes NADH, what is happening to NAD+? NAD+ is being reduced to NADH. What is the role of NADH in cellular respiration? NADH donates electrons to the electron transport chain, driving ATP production. When NAD+ is ________, it becomes NADH. When NAD+ is reduced, it becomes NADH. Which process produces the most ATP in metabolism? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP in metabolism. What stage of cellular respiration produces the most ATP? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP. Which process makes the most ATP in cells? Oxidative phosphorylation makes the most ATP in cells. Which process produces the most ATP during cellular respiration? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP during cellular respiration. What type of respiration produces the most ATP? Aerobic respiration produces the most ATP. Cells produce ATP most efficiently in the presence of which molecule? Cells produce ATP most efficiently in the presence of oxygen. What is the role of NADH in metabolism? NADH acts as an electron carrier, donating electrons to the electron transport chain for ATP production. Does the electron transport chain require oxygen? Yes, the electron transport chain requires oxygen as the final electron acceptor. What type of molecule is ATP synthase? ATP synthase is an enzyme and a protein complex. Which stage produces the most ATP in cellular respiration? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP. Which pathway produces the most ATP molecules? The electron transport chain and oxidative phosphorylation produce the most ATP molecules. What is the function of the enzyme ATP synthase? ATP synthase catalyzes the formation of ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate using the proton gradient. Which process produces the most ATP per molecule of glucose? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP per molecule of glucose. Which energy system produces the most ATP? The electron transport chain and oxidative phosphorylation system produce the most ATP. Which metabolic pathway produces the most ATP? Oxidative phosphorylation is the metabolic pathway that produces the most ATP. Which process creates the most ATP per glucose molecule metabolized? Oxidative phosphorylation creates the most ATP per glucose molecule metabolized. Which energy pathway produces the most ATP? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP. Which pathway generates the most ATP? The electron transport chain and oxidative phosphorylation generate the most ATP. Which type of respiration produces the most ATP? Aerobic respiration produces the most ATP. Which process creates energy used by ATP synthase? The electron transport chain creates the proton gradient used by ATP synthase. Which process generates the most ATP in metabolism? Oxidative phosphorylation generates the most ATP in metabolism. Which process yields the most ATP? Oxidative phosphorylation yields the most ATP. Which process produces the most ATP in cells? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP in cells. Which process creates the most ATP? Oxidative phosphorylation creates the most ATP. Which stage of glucose metabolism produces the most ATP? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP during glucose metabolism. Which process generates the most ATP in cellular respiration? Oxidative phosphorylation generates the most ATP in cellular respiration.
Oxidative Phosphorylation 1 quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40