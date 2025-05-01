Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which process in cellular respiration produces the most ATP? Oxidative phosphorylation produces the most ATP in cellular respiration.

From which compartment do protons move through ATP synthase during oxidative phosphorylation? Protons move from the intermembrane space into the mitochondrial matrix through ATP synthase.

Which energy pathway yields the greatest amount of ATP? The electron transport chain and oxidative phosphorylation yield the greatest amount of ATP.

What is the role of ATP synthase in cellular respiration? ATP synthase synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate using the energy from the proton gradient.

Which type of respiration produces the most ATP energy? Aerobic respiration produces the most ATP energy.

Where is most of the ATP from metabolism produced? Most ATP is produced in the mitochondria during oxidative phosphorylation.