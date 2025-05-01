Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain (ETC) during oxidative phosphorylation? The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain is molecular oxygen (O2).

What are the main products generated by the electron transport chain (ETC) in oxidative phosphorylation? The main products of the electron transport chain are ATP, water (H2O), and regenerated NAD+ and FAD.

Which two processes are coupled throughout the electron transport chain (ETC) in oxidative phosphorylation? Electron transport and proton pumping (generation of a protonmotive force) are coupled throughout the electron transport chain.

How does the malate-aspartate shuttle contribute to ATP production during oxidative phosphorylation? The malate-aspartate shuttle transfers electrons from cytosolic NADH into the mitochondrial matrix without energy cost, allowing the electrons to enter the electron transport chain and ultimately yield 5 ATP per NADH.

Which enzyme is responsible for transferring electrons from cytosolic NADH to FAD in the glycerol 3-phosphate shuttle? Glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase transfers electrons from cytosolic NADH to FAD, forming FADH2. This process bypasses complex I in the electron transport chain.

What molecule is reduced by NADH during the initial step of the glycerol 3-phosphate shuttle? Dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP) is reduced by NADH to form glycerol 3-phosphate. This reaction occurs in the cytosol before electrons are transferred into the mitochondria.