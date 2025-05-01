Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Where does protein digestion begin in the human digestive system? Protein digestion begins in the stomach.

Which enzyme is primarily responsible for breaking down proteins in the stomach? Pepsin is the enzyme that breaks down proteins in the stomach.

What is the general role of peptidases in protein digestion? Peptidases are enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of specific peptide bonds, breaking down proteins into smaller peptide fragments.

Which peptidase cleaves peptide bonds on the N-terminal side of aromatic amino acids and leucine during protein digestion? Pepsin cleaves peptide bonds on the N-terminal side of aromatic amino acids (phenylalanine, tyrosine, tryptophan) and leucine.

How does proline affect the cleavage of peptide bonds by peptidases? Proline inhibits the cleavage of peptide bonds by peptidases when it is involved in the bond, blocking enzymatic hydrolysis.

What mnemonic can help you remember the amino acid residues that trypsin cleaves after? The mnemonic 'dragons eat knights riding horses' helps recall that trypsin cleaves after lysine (K) and arginine (R). K and R represent the residues recognized by trypsin.