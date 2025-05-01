Peptide Bond quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is a peptide bond in the context of protein structure? A peptide bond is an amide covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another in a polypeptide chain.

How is a peptide bond formed between two amino acids? A peptide bond is formed through a dehydration synthesis reaction, where the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another, releasing a molecule of water.

What type of reaction is peptide bond formation, and does it require energy? Peptide bond formation is an endergonic reaction that requires energy input, typically from ATP.

What is released as a byproduct during the formation of a peptide bond? A molecule of water (H2O) is released as a byproduct during peptide bond formation.

What is the reverse process of peptide bond formation called? The reverse process is called hydrolysis, which breaks peptide bonds by adding water.

Is peptide bond hydrolysis energetically favorable or unfavorable? Peptide bond hydrolysis is energetically favorable (exergonic), releasing energy.