Peptide Bond quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the general formula for a peptide bond in a polypeptide backbone? The general formula is -CO-NH- between adjacent amino acids.

What type of covalent linkage is a peptide bond between amino acids? A peptide bond is an amide covalent linkage between neighboring amino acids in a polypeptide chain.

How does the number of peptide bonds in a polypeptide relate to the number of amino acids? The number of peptide bonds is always one less than the number of amino acids in the chain.

What type of reaction forms a peptide bond, and what is released during this process? Peptide bond formation occurs via dehydration synthesis, which releases a molecule of water.

Is peptide bond formation endergonic or exergonic, and what does this mean? Peptide bond formation is endergonic, meaning it requires an input of energy, typically from ATP.

What is the reverse process of peptide bond formation called, and what does it do? The reverse process is called hydrolysis, and it breaks peptide bonds by adding water.