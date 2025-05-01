Peptide Bond quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • What is the general formula for a peptide bond in a polypeptide backbone?
    The general formula is -CO-NH- between adjacent amino acids.
  • What type of covalent linkage is a peptide bond between amino acids?
    A peptide bond is an amide covalent linkage between neighboring amino acids in a polypeptide chain.
  • How does the number of peptide bonds in a polypeptide relate to the number of amino acids?
    The number of peptide bonds is always one less than the number of amino acids in the chain.
  • What type of reaction forms a peptide bond, and what is released during this process?
    Peptide bond formation occurs via dehydration synthesis, which releases a molecule of water.
  • Is peptide bond formation endergonic or exergonic, and what does this mean?
    Peptide bond formation is endergonic, meaning it requires an input of energy, typically from ATP.
  • What is the reverse process of peptide bond formation called, and what does it do?
    The reverse process is called hydrolysis, and it breaks peptide bonds by adding water.
  • How can you identify a peptide bond in a polypeptide backbone?
    A peptide bond can be identified by a carbonyl group linked directly to a nitrogen atom in the backbone.
  • Why are peptide bonds stable in proteins even though their hydrolysis is exergonic?
    Peptide bonds are stable because hydrolysis, while exergonic, has a high energy barrier and thus occurs very slowly.
  • What groups of two amino acids interact to form a peptide bond?
    The carboxyl group of one amino acid interacts with the amino group of another to form a peptide bond.
