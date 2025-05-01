Skip to main content
Biochemistry
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health & Wellness
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Channels Home
My Course
Learn
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
pH quiz #1 Flashcards
Back
pH quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the definition of pH and how is it mathematically expressed?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
What is the definition of pH and how is it mathematically expressed?
pH is a logarithmic measure of the hydrogen ion (H+) concentration in a solution, mathematically defined as pH = -log[H+].
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
Recommended videos
Guided course
03:28
Calculating pH
Jason
1640
views
23
rank
Guided course
04:24
pH Scale
Jason
1173
views
17
rank
Terms in this set (10)
Hide definitions
What is the definition of pH and how is it mathematically expressed?
pH is a logarithmic measure of the hydrogen ion (H+) concentration in a solution, mathematically defined as pH = -log[H+].
How does the pH scale classify solutions as acidic, neutral, or basic?
The pH scale classifies solutions as acidic if pH < 7, neutral if pH = 7, and basic if pH > 7.
What is the relationship between hydrogen ion concentration and hydroxide ion concentration in water at 25°C?
At 25°C, the product of hydrogen ion concentration [H+] and hydroxide ion concentration [OH-] in water is always 1 x 10^-14 (kW).
Why is pH important in biochemistry?
pH is important in biochemistry because many enzymes and biochemical processes are strongly affected by the concentration of protons (H+), influencing enzyme activity and biochemical reactions.
What happens to the pH value if the hydrogen ion concentration exceeds 1 M?
If the hydrogen ion concentration exceeds 1 M, the pH value becomes negative, which is outside the typical 0-14 range.
How can you calculate the hydroxide ion concentration if you know the pH of a solution?
First, calculate [H+] using [H+] = 10^-pH, then use [OH-] = kW / [H+], where kW = 1 x 10^-14 at 25°C.
Give an example of a common substance and its approximate pH value.
Lemon juice is a common substance with an approximate pH value of 2, making it acidic.
Why are pH values outside the 0-14 range rare in biological systems?
pH values outside the 0-14 range are rare in biological systems because such extreme H+ or OH- concentrations are uncommon and difficult to measure in biological contexts.
How is pH mathematically defined in relation to hydrogen ion concentration?
pH is defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration, or pH = -log[H+].
What happens to the pH value if the hydrogen ion concentration in a solution exceeds 1 M?
If the hydrogen ion concentration exceeds 1 M, the pH value becomes negative, which is outside the typical 0-14 range.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.