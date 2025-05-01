Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of ATP in photosynthesis? ATP produced during photosynthesis provides the energy required for the synthesis of carbohydrates from carbon dioxide and water during the Calvin cycle.

What is the role of ATP synthase in photosynthesis? ATP synthase is the enzyme that synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate during the light reactions of photosynthesis, using the energy from a proton gradient generated by the absorption of light by photopigments.

How is ATP made during the light reactions of photosynthesis? During the light reactions, photopigments like chlorophyll absorb light energy, which drives the movement of electrons and creates a proton gradient across the thylakoid membrane. ATP synthase then uses the energy from this proton gradient to synthesize ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate, a process known as photophosphorylation.

What element is found at the center of the porphyrin ring in chlorophyll a? Magnesium is found at the center of the porphyrin ring in chlorophyll a. This distinguishes it from cytochromes, which contain iron.

How do accessory pigments benefit photosynthetic organisms? Accessory pigments broaden the range of light wavelengths that photosynthetic organisms can use. This allows for more efficient absorption of sunlight for photosynthesis.

What structural feature is characteristic of carotenoids like beta carotene? Carotenoids such as beta carotene contain isoprene units in their structure. This feature is typical of all carotenoids.