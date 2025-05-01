Back
What is the role of ATP in photosynthesis? ATP produced during photosynthesis provides the energy required for the synthesis of carbohydrates from carbon dioxide and water during the Calvin cycle. What is the role of ATP synthase in photosynthesis? ATP synthase is the enzyme that synthesizes ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate during the light reactions of photosynthesis, using the energy from a proton gradient generated by the absorption of light by photopigments. How is ATP made during the light reactions of photosynthesis? During the light reactions, photopigments like chlorophyll absorb light energy, which drives the movement of electrons and creates a proton gradient across the thylakoid membrane. ATP synthase then uses the energy from this proton gradient to synthesize ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate, a process known as photophosphorylation. What element is found at the center of the porphyrin ring in chlorophyll a? Magnesium is found at the center of the porphyrin ring in chlorophyll a. This distinguishes it from cytochromes, which contain iron. How do accessory pigments benefit photosynthetic organisms? Accessory pigments broaden the range of light wavelengths that photosynthetic organisms can use. This allows for more efficient absorption of sunlight for photosynthesis. What structural feature is characteristic of carotenoids like beta carotene? Carotenoids such as beta carotene contain isoprene units in their structure. This feature is typical of all carotenoids. What gives carrots their orange color? Carrots have a high concentration of beta carotene, a carotenoid. Beta carotene is responsible for their orange color. How do phycobilins differ structurally from chlorophyll? Phycobilins have a linear tetrapyrrole structure, while chlorophyll has a tetrapyrrole arranged in a ring. Both structures allow these molecules to absorb light. What is the absorption spectrum in the context of photosynthesis? The absorption spectrum shows the range of light wavelengths absorbed by different photosynthetic pigments. It helps identify which pigments absorb which wavelengths. What does the action spectrum of photosynthesis represent? The action spectrum plots the rate of photosynthesis against the wavelength of light. It demonstrates the correlation between pigment absorption and photosynthetic activity.
Photophosphorylation 1 quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10