Polysaccharide quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main differences between homopolysaccharides and heteropolysaccharides, and how do their typical functions differ in biological systems?
Homopolysaccharides are composed of repeating units of a single type of monosaccharide and typically function as intracellular structures or energy storage molecules. Heteropolysaccharides contain two or more different types of monosaccharides and usually serve as extracellular structural components.
What is the minimum number of monosaccharide units that defines a polysaccharide?
A polysaccharide is defined as having more than 20 covalently linked monosaccharide units.
How do polysaccharides differ from oligosaccharides in terms of composition complexity?
Polysaccharides usually consist of just one or two types of monosaccharides, making their composition relatively simple compared to the more heterogeneous oligosaccharides.
List four ways in which polysaccharides can differ from each other.
Polysaccharides can differ in the identity of their sugar units, types of glycosidic bonds, chain length, and degree of branching.
How does the degree of branching affect polysaccharide structure?
The degree of branching determines whether a polysaccharide is linear or branched, influencing its physical and chemical properties.
What is a homopolysaccharide and what is its typical biological function?
A homopolysaccharide is composed of repeating units of a single type of monosaccharide and typically functions as an intracellular structure or energy storage molecule.
What is a heteropolysaccharide and where are they usually found in biological systems?
A heteropolysaccharide contains two or more different types of monosaccharides and usually serves as an extracellular structural component.
What does the prefix 'homo-' indicate in the context of polysaccharides?
The prefix 'homo-' means 'the same,' indicating that the polysaccharide is made of only one type of monosaccharide.
What does the prefix 'hetero-' indicate in the context of polysaccharides?
The prefix 'hetero-' means 'different,' indicating that the polysaccharide contains more than one type of monosaccharide.
How do the functions of homopolysaccharides and heteropolysaccharides typically differ?
Homopolysaccharides usually function as intracellular structures or energy storage molecules, while heteropolysaccharides typically serve as extracellular structural components.