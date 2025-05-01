Protein Purification quiz #1 Flashcards

What is protein purification, and which protein properties are commonly exploited during this process?
Protein purification is the process of isolating a single protein of interest from a mixture. The process commonly exploits differences in protein properties such as size, charge, polarity, and binding affinity.
List the typical sequence of techniques used in a standard protein purification strategy.
The typical sequence of techniques in protein purification is: 1) protein extraction, 2) differential centrifugation, 3) salting out, 4) dialysis, and 5) chromatography.
How does differential centrifugation contribute to protein purification?
Differential centrifugation uses a centrifuge to separate unwanted components from the protein mixture, helping to isolate the protein of interest.
What is the purpose of the 'salting out' step in protein purification?
'Salting out' exploits differences in protein solubility to separate proteins from a mixture based on how they precipitate at different salt concentrations.
Why is chromatography considered the most effective technique in protein purification?
Chromatography is considered the most effective technique because it allows for the precise separation and isolation of the protein of interest from other components in the mixture.
