Pyruvate Oxidation quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the main purpose of pyruvate oxidation in cellular respiration? The main purpose of pyruvate oxidation is to convert pyruvate into acetyl CoA, producing NADH and CO2, and preparing the substrate for entry into the citric acid cycle.

Where in the cell does pyruvate oxidation occur? Pyruvate oxidation occurs in the mitochondrial matrix.

Which enzyme complex catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA? The pyruvate dehydrogenase complex catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA.

What are the substrates required for the pyruvate dehydrogenase reaction? The substrates required are pyruvate, NAD+, and coenzyme A (CoA-SH).

What are the products of the pyruvate oxidation reaction? The products are acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2.

Which cofactor is reduced and then reoxidized during the pyruvate dehydrogenase reaction? FAD is reduced to FADH2 and then reoxidized as it helps reduce NAD+ to NADH.