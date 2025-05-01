Pyruvate Oxidation quiz #1 Flashcards
Pyruvate Oxidation quiz #1
What is the main purpose of pyruvate oxidation in cellular respiration?
The main purpose of pyruvate oxidation is to convert pyruvate into acetyl CoA, producing NADH and CO2, and preparing the substrate for entry into the citric acid cycle.Where in the cell does pyruvate oxidation occur?
Pyruvate oxidation occurs in the mitochondrial matrix.Which enzyme complex catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA?
The pyruvate dehydrogenase complex catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA.What are the substrates required for the pyruvate dehydrogenase reaction?
The substrates required are pyruvate, NAD+, and coenzyme A (CoA-SH).What are the products of the pyruvate oxidation reaction?
The products are acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2.Which cofactor is reduced and then reoxidized during the pyruvate dehydrogenase reaction?
FAD is reduced to FADH2 and then reoxidized as it helps reduce NAD+ to NADH.How many molecules of pyruvate are produced from one molecule of glucose during glycolysis?
Two molecules of pyruvate are produced from one molecule of glucose.What happens to the carbon atoms of pyruvate during its conversion to acetyl CoA?
One carbon atom is released as CO2 (decarboxylation), and the remaining two carbons form acetyl CoA.Why is it important to understand carbon numbering from glucose to acetyl CoA?
Understanding carbon numbering helps track which carbons from glucose end up in acetyl CoA and which are lost as CO2 during pyruvate oxidation.What is the fate of NADH produced during pyruvate oxidation?
NADH carries electrons to the electron transport chain for ATP production during oxidative phosphorylation.How does the location of glycolysis differ from that of pyruvate oxidation?
Glycolysis occurs in the cytosol, while pyruvate oxidation takes place in the mitochondrial matrix.