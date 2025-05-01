What is Biochemistry? quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

What is the definition of biochemistry? Biochemistry is the study of structures and physical and chemical processes occurring in living organisms.

What distinguishes a physical process from a chemical process in biochemistry? A physical process does not involve changes in chemical composition, while a chemical process does.

Give an example of a physical process and explain why it is classified as such. Melting and evaporation of water are physical processes because they only change the spacing between water molecules without altering their chemical composition.

Provide an example of a chemical process and explain why it is classified as such. Electrolysis of water is a chemical process because it changes water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen gases, altering their chemical composition.

Why is biochemistry considered a multidisciplinary subject? Biochemistry is multidisciplinary because it includes topics from biology, general and organic chemistry, physics, and genetics.

What challenges arise from the interrelated nature of topics in biochemistry? The interrelated nature of topics makes it difficult to present one topic without referring to others, and there is no universally accepted sequence for teaching them.