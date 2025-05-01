Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which enzyme is responsible for digesting starch in the human body? Amylase is the enzyme responsible for digesting starch.

What is the name of the enzyme produced by the pancreas that digests starch? The enzyme produced by the pancreas that digests starch is called pancreatic amylase.

What is the role of amylase in carbohydrate digestion? Amylase breaks down starch into smaller sugar units, facilitating carbohydrate digestion.

Is the enzyme that digests dietary starch found in saliva or produced by the pancreas? The enzyme that digests dietary starch, amylase, is found both in saliva (salivary amylase) and produced by the pancreas (pancreatic amylase).

What is the function of salivary amylase in starch digestion? Salivary amylase initiates the breakdown of starch into maltose and smaller polysaccharides in the mouth.

What is the difference between salivary amylase and pancreatic amylase? Salivary amylase begins starch digestion in the mouth, while pancreatic amylase continues starch digestion in the small intestine.