Henderson Hasselbalch Equation quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation and why is it important in biochemistry? The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is pH = pKa + log([conjugate base]/[conjugate acid]). It is important in biochemistry because it allows calculation of the pH of weak acid solutions, which is essential since most biological acids are weak and do not fully dissociate.

How does the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relate pH, pKa, and the concentrations of conjugate base and acid? The equation shows that pH equals the pKa of the acid plus the logarithm of the ratio of the concentration of conjugate base to conjugate acid, directly linking these variables.

Why is the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation not typically used for strong acids? The equation is not used for strong acids because they completely dissociate, making the calculation of pH straightforward without needing to consider equilibrium between acid and conjugate base.

In what two main scenarios is the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation commonly applied? It is used to calculate the final pH of a weak acid solution at equilibrium and to determine the ratio of conjugate base to conjugate acid when the pH is known.

