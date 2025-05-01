Properties of Water quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the molecular geometry and bond angle of a water molecule, and how does this contribute to its polarity?
Water has a bent molecular geometry with a bond angle of 104.5 degrees. This geometry, combined with the polar covalent bonds, results in a net dipole moment, making water a polar molecule.
How many hydrogen bonds can a single water molecule form, and what structural feature allows this?
A single water molecule can form up to four hydrogen bonds due to its two hydrogen atoms and two lone pairs of electrons on the oxygen atom.
List at least three unique physical properties of water that result from its ability to form hydrogen bonds.
Water has a high boiling point, high melting point, high heat capacity, and high heat of vaporization due to its extensive hydrogen bonding.
Explain the difference between cohesion and adhesion in the context of water molecules.
Cohesion refers to water molecules sticking to each other through hydrogen bonding, while adhesion refers to water molecules interacting with other polar or charged substances.
Why does ice float on liquid water, and what is the biological significance of this property?
Ice floats on liquid water because water's density decreases upon freezing due to the formation of a crystalline structure. This allows ice to act as an insulator, protecting aquatic life in cold environments.
What is a hydration shell, and how does it form around dissolved ions in water?
A hydration shell is a layer of water molecules that surrounds dissolved ions, forming due to dipole-dipole interactions between the polar water molecules and the charged ions.
Define dielectric constant and explain why water's high dielectric constant is important for its role as a solvent.
The dielectric constant measures a solvent's ability to diminish electrostatic interactions between dissolved ions. Water's high dielectric constant makes it an excellent solvent for polar substances and electrolytes.
Compare the boiling and melting points of water and methane, and explain the reason for the difference.
Water has much higher boiling (100°C) and melting points (0°C) than methane (boiling: -161.5°C, melting: -182°C) because water forms strong hydrogen bonds, while methane only has weak van der Waals forces.
How does water's heat capacity compare to that of methane, and what is the molecular basis for this difference?
Water's heat capacity is about double that of methane because hydrogen bonding in water requires more energy to increase its temperature.
Why is water considered the 'biological solvent,' and what types of substances does it dissolve best?
Water is called the 'biological solvent' because it dissolves a wide range of polar substances and electrolytes due to its polarity and high dielectric constant. It does not dissolve nonpolar substances like lipids well.
Describe the interaction between water and a polar functional group, such as a carbonyl group, and identify the type of bond formed.
Water interacts with polar functional groups like carbonyls through hydrogen bonding, where the partially positive hydrogen of water forms a hydrogen bond with the partially negative oxygen of the carbonyl group.