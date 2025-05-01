Properties of Water quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is the molecular geometry and bond angle of a water molecule, and how does this contribute to its polarity? Water has a bent molecular geometry with a bond angle of 104.5 degrees. This geometry, combined with the polar covalent bonds, results in a net dipole moment, making water a polar molecule.

How many hydrogen bonds can a single water molecule form, and what structural feature allows this? A single water molecule can form up to four hydrogen bonds due to its two hydrogen atoms and two lone pairs of electrons on the oxygen atom.

List at least three unique physical properties of water that result from its ability to form hydrogen bonds. Water has a high boiling point, high melting point, high heat capacity, and high heat of vaporization due to its extensive hydrogen bonding.

Explain the difference between cohesion and adhesion in the context of water molecules. Cohesion refers to water molecules sticking to each other through hydrogen bonding, while adhesion refers to water molecules interacting with other polar or charged substances.

Why does ice float on liquid water, and what is the biological significance of this property? Ice floats on liquid water because water's density decreases upon freezing due to the formation of a crystalline structure. This allows ice to act as an insulator, protecting aquatic life in cold environments.

What is a hydration shell, and how does it form around dissolved ions in water? A hydration shell is a layer of water molecules that surrounds dissolved ions, forming due to dipole-dipole interactions between the polar water molecules and the charged ions.