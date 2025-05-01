Zymogens quiz #1 Flashcards

What are zymogens, and why is their activation by proteolytic cleavage important for cellular function?
Zymogens, or proenzymes, are inactive enzyme precursors that are activated by proteolytic cleavage, a post-translational modification. This activation is crucial because it allows cells to store potentially harmful hydrolytic enzymes in an inactive form, preventing self-digestion and ensuring that these enzymes only become active when and where they are needed, such as in the digestive tract.
What is a zymogen and how does it differ from an active enzyme?
A zymogen is an inactive enzyme precursor that requires activation, usually by proteolytic cleavage, to become an active enzyme.
What are two common naming conventions that indicate a protein is a zymogen?
Zymogens often begin with the prefix 'pro-' or end with the suffix '-ogen.'
How are zymogens typically activated within the body?
Zymogens are typically activated by proteolytic cleavage, which removes a specific peptide segment to convert them into their active enzyme forms.
Why is it important for cells to store hydrolytic enzymes as zymogens?
Storing hydrolytic enzymes as zymogens prevents them from digesting cellular proteins and damaging or killing the cell.
Give two examples of zymogens and their corresponding active enzymes.
Pepsinogen is the zymogen of pepsin, and trypsinogen is the zymogen of trypsin.
Where are many digestive zymogens synthesized before being activated?
Many digestive zymogens are synthesized in the stomach or pancreas.
What post-translational modification is responsible for activating most zymogens?
Proteolytic cleavage is the post-translational modification that activates most zymogens.
What would happen if trypsin were stored in its active form inside the cell?
If trypsin were stored in its active form, it could digest cellular proteins and potentially kill the cell.
How does the activation of zymogens contribute to the regulation of enzyme activity?
Activation of zymogens ensures that enzymes are only active when and where they are needed, preventing unwanted protein degradation.