Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

If a molecule of CO2 released into the blood in your left toe is exhaled from your nose, it must pass through all of the following except a. the pulmonary vein. b. the trachea. c. the right atrium. d. the right ventricle.

Similar Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.