in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to buffers. And so first, we need to note that the pH of most living organisms is actually maintained right around a value of seven or having a neutral pH and changing the pH even slightly can actually be really, really harmful to living organisms. And so it's in the best interest of living organisms to make sure that the pH stays around seven in its neutral range. And so, in order to make sure that the pH stays around seven, living organisms use what are known as buffers. And so buffers are defined as substances that are capable of resisting changes in the pH even when acids and bases are added to the solution. So typically, acids and bases would change the pH. But if buffers are present in the solution, then even when acids and bases are added to the solution, the substance is capable of resisting changes in pH. Which means that the pH will not change. And once again this is beneficial for living organisms. Because if the pH changes too much, then that could be really, really harmful. And so these buffers are good things. That cells use to make sure that the pH is going to resist changes and stay in that neutral range. Now, depending on the situation, buffers are capable off either decreasing or increasing the concentration of hydrogen ions in the solution. And once again, living organisms are going to use buffers to help maintain the pH or help maintain home yo Stasis and regards to the pH values. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you a P H scale, which we know goes from zero up to 14. And we know that values of zero are going to be acidic and values of 14 are going to be basic. And then, of course, right in the middle, with the value of seven that is going to be neutral. And once again, most living organisms require pH of about seven on order for them to survive. And if the pH were to tip to either side If, uh, too much acid was added, that could tip the scales towards the acidic side that could be really harmful for herself, but also, if too much base was added that could tip the scale towards the base side. And that could also be really, really harmful. So once again, it's in the cells. Best interest to make sure that the pH is maintained and that the pH is able to resist changes s so that it stays about the same. And so here we're showing you in the example a specific type of buffer called the bicarbonate buffer system, which is found in our blood, and it helps to maintain the ph of our blood. And so what you'll see is over here on the right hand side, we're focusing in on the bicarbonate buffer system, which includes these two molecules that we see here H c 03 minus and H h c 03 And so notice that on the left hand side over here, we're showing you hydrogen ions. And remember that the pH is going to reflect how maney hydrogen ions there are. And so if there are a lot of hydrogen ion, then we would have an acidic solution, so this side over here would be the acidic side. But of course, if there are not many free hydrogen ions like over here notice there is no H plus anywhere. That means that the pH is going to be high and it's gonna be a basic solution. And so which will notice here is that it says that H C 03 minus is part of a buffer system because HBO three minuses capable it can accept hydrogen ions if the hydrogen ion concentration gets too high. And so in A. In a scenario, when the hydrogen ion concentration gets too high by carbon, it can act to lower the hydrogen ion concentration by accepting hydrogen ions, and that is going to cause the pH. Uh, it's gonna cause the reaction to go in this direction towards the right, which will increase the pH. And so the pH is increased when h. C 03 minus except hydrogen ions. However, if the hydrogen ion concentration where to get too low, then this H H C 03 over here is capable of donating hydrogen ions if it gets too low, and so you can see that depending on the situation, depending on if the hydrogen ions are too high or too low, buffers, which would include H. C 03 minus here and H H C 03 are capable of either decreasing or increasing the hydrogen ions in the solution. And this is once again going to help maintain home yo Stasis in regards to the pH. And so this year concludes our introduction to buffers, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts, moving forward in our course, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts