Animal Development quiz #1 Flashcards

  • What is the morula in animal development?
    The morula is an early stage embryo consisting of a solid ball of cells formed from the zygote through cleavage.
  • What is the difference between indeterminate and determinate cleavage?
    Indeterminate cleavage results in cells that can develop into a whole organism, while determinate cleavage results in cells committed to differentiation.
  • What role do cytoplasmic determinants play in cell differentiation?
    Cytoplasmic determinants are regulatory molecules unevenly distributed in the egg, leading to specialized cell formation during cleavage.
  • What is the blastocyst in mammalian development?
    The blastocyst is the mammalian form of the blastula, a hollow ball of cells with a fluid-filled cavity called the blastocoel.
  • What structures do trophoblast cells give rise to?
    Trophoblast cells give rise to the chorion and placenta, which are support structures for the developing organism.
  • What is the significance of the inner cell mass in the blastocyst?
    The inner cell mass in the blastocyst gives rise to the actual organism itself.
  • What is gastrulation and what does it result in?
    Gastrulation is the process where the blastocyst forms three germ layers, resulting in the formation of a gastrula.
  • What are the three germ layers formed during gastrulation?
    The three germ layers are the ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.
  • What does the ectoderm give rise to?
    The ectoderm gives rise to the nervous system, skin, brain, eyes, and inner ear.
  • What does the mesoderm give rise to?
    The mesoderm gives rise to organs, blood, bone, gonads, and soft tissues.
  • What does the endoderm give rise to?
    The endoderm forms the epithelial linings of the digestive tract, liver, pancreas, and lungs.
  • What is organogenesis?
    Organogenesis is the process of organ and tissue development from the germ layers.
  • What is neurulation?
    Neurulation is the formation of nervous tissue from the primary germ layers, involving the development of the neural tube.
  • What is the notochord and its role in development?
    The notochord is a primitive backbone that induces the ectoderm to form the neural tube, which will develop into the brain and spinal cord.
  • What is cell determination?
    Cell determination is the irreversible commitment of a cell to a specific developmental path, leading to a specific cell type.