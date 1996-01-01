Hey, guys, welcome to clutch prep biology. My name is Jason, and I'll be your instructor to help prepare you guys for your exams now moving forward in our course. If you have any questions at all about the content in our videos, feel free to post your questions in the comments section of the video. And one of our tutors will get back to you guys as soon as possible. Alright, so that being said, let's get started with our introduction to biology. And so biology is really just defined as the scientific study of life. And we can tell that just by looking at the roots of the word biology which has the root bio and the route ology merged together. And so the prefix bio is a prefix that means life. And the Suffolk's ology is a Suffolk. That means the study of and so if we take these two routes bio and ology and we merge them together to create the word biology, then we have a word that means the study of life. And so we have a little reminder of this down below in our image. Over here on the left hand side, where we can see that bio is a prefix. That means life and ology is a Suffolk's. That means the study of and so we already know that life is incredibly diverse. There are so many different types of living things from all of the ocean life that exists toe all of the different types of plants and animals that exist in the wilderness and weaken tell that life is incredibly diverse just by taking a simple stroll through a zoo. But what you might not be aware of is that most of the life on Earth is actually way too small for our eyes to see. And in fact, the smallest and the most basic fundamental unit of life is the cell and moving forward. In our course, we'll talk a lot mawr about thes cells. Now, another term that you should be familiar with. That your textbooks use all the time is a term called organism. An organism is just a term that refers to any individual form of life, and so because it refers to any form of life, it can be applied to all forms of life, regardless of if it's ocean life or mushrooms. Polar bears tigers, cells or organisms that are just way too small for our eyes to see plants like this flower here or insects like this butterfly over here. And so here we have a little glimpse of just how diverse life can be, and so later, in our course, we'll talk about the characteristics that all of these living organisms share. But for now, now that we know what biology means, what cells and organisms are, we can move on to our next video, where we'll distinguish between uni cellular and multi cellular organisms. So I'll see you guys there.

