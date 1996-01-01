1. Introduction to Biology
Hey, guys, welcome to clutch prep biology. My name is Jason, and I'll be your instructor to help prepare you guys for your exams now moving forward in our course. If you have any questions at all about the content in our videos, feel free to post your questions in the comments section of the video. And one of our tutors will get back to you guys as soon as possible. Alright, so that being said, let's get started with our introduction to biology. And so biology is really just defined as the scientific study of life. And we can tell that just by looking at the roots of the word biology which has the root bio and the route ology merged together. And so the prefix bio is a prefix that means life. And the Suffolk's ology is a Suffolk. That means the study of and so if we take these two routes bio and ology and we merge them together to create the word biology, then we have a word that means the study of life. And so we have a little reminder of this down below in our image. Over here on the left hand side, where we can see that bio is a prefix. That means life and ology is a Suffolk's. That means the study of and so we already know that life is incredibly diverse. There are so many different types of living things from all of the ocean life that exists toe all of the different types of plants and animals that exist in the wilderness and weaken tell that life is incredibly diverse just by taking a simple stroll through a zoo. But what you might not be aware of is that most of the life on Earth is actually way too small for our eyes to see. And in fact, the smallest and the most basic fundamental unit of life is the cell and moving forward. In our course, we'll talk a lot mawr about thes cells. Now, another term that you should be familiar with. That your textbooks use all the time is a term called organism. An organism is just a term that refers to any individual form of life, and so because it refers to any form of life, it can be applied to all forms of life, regardless of if it's ocean life or mushrooms. Polar bears tigers, cells or organisms that are just way too small for our eyes to see plants like this flower here or insects like this butterfly over here. And so here we have a little glimpse of just how diverse life can be, and so later, in our course, we'll talk about the characteristics that all of these living organisms share. But for now, now that we know what biology means, what cells and organisms are, we can move on to our next video, where we'll distinguish between uni cellular and multi cellular organisms. So I'll see you guys there.
The area of science that studies life and its processes is called:
Unicellular vs. Multicellular
in this video, we're going to distinguish between uni cellular and multi cellular organisms, and so living organisms can either be uni, cellular or multi cellular. Now, uni cellular organisms, as their name implies with the unique prefix, are forms of life that consists of just a single cell. And that's because the prefix uni means one. And so these uni cellular organisms consists of just one single cell. Now, usually uni cellular organisms are so small that they can on lee, be seen with microscopes, which allow us to visualize incredibly small things at a larger scale. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you, ah, uni cellular organism, and so we can see that a microscope is being used to visualize the uni cellular organism. And so here we're just showing you one single cell now multi cellular organisms, on the other hand, as their name implies with the multi prefix, are forms of life life that consists of multiple cells. And so the prefix multi means multiple or many cells. And so if we take a look at our image down below. Over here on the right hand side, notice that we're showing you a multi cellular organism such as ourselves, humans. And so notice that we're showing you this human figure right here in the middle. And we're zooming in and showing you these different types of cells that make up the multi cellular human. And so notice that we've got these brain cells over here. Liver cells, blood cells and intestinal cells and much, much mawr types of cells come together to create this one multi cellular organism, the human and so moving forward in our course will be able to talk about uni cellular and multi cellular organisms. But for now, this concludes this video, and I'll see you guys in our next one.
All living organisms are ___________:
A) Eukaryotic.
B) Animals.
C) Multicellular.
D) Either uni- or multi-cellular.
