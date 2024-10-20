Skip to main content
ATP quiz Flashcards

ATP quiz
  • What molecule is formed when ADP and a phosphate group combine using energy from food?

    ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is formed.

  • What is the role of ATP in cellular work?

    ATP acts as an intermediary to store energy for cellular work.

  • What happens to ATP when it is used to perform cellular work?

    ATP is broken down into ADP and a single phosphate group, releasing energy.

  • What is the process called when ATP is broken down to release energy?

    The process is called hydrolysis.

  • What type of reactions does the hydrolysis of ATP fuel?

    The hydrolysis of ATP fuels endergonic reactions.

  • What is phosphorylation?

    Phosphorylation is the transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule to provide energy.

  • How does phosphorylation affect a glucose molecule?

    Phosphorylation activates the glucose molecule, enabling it to react.

  • What effect can phosphorylation have on a protein?

    Phosphorylation can change the conformation and function of a protein.

  • What is the difference between ATP and ADP in terms of phosphate groups?

    ATP has three phosphate groups, while ADP has two.

  • What stores the energy in ATP molecules?

    The energy is stored in the bonds between the phosphate groups.

  • What is the role of ATP in energy coupling reactions?

    ATP provides energy by hydrolysis to fuel endergonic reactions.

  • What happens to a protein after ATP hydrolysis and phosphorylation?

    The protein changes its shape and likely its function.

  • What is the cycle involving ATP and ADP in cellular energy storage and utilization?

    The cycle involves ATP being broken down into ADP and a phosphate group to release energy, and then ADP combining with a phosphate group to form ATP using energy from food.