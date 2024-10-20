ATP quiz Flashcards
What molecule is formed when ADP and a phosphate group combine using energy from food?
ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is formed.
What is the role of ATP in cellular work?
ATP acts as an intermediary to store energy for cellular work.
What happens to ATP when it is used to perform cellular work?
ATP is broken down into ADP and a single phosphate group, releasing energy.
What is the process called when ATP is broken down to release energy?
The process is called hydrolysis.
What type of reactions does the hydrolysis of ATP fuel?
The hydrolysis of ATP fuels endergonic reactions.
What is phosphorylation?
Phosphorylation is the transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule to provide energy.
How does phosphorylation affect a glucose molecule?
Phosphorylation activates the glucose molecule, enabling it to react.
What effect can phosphorylation have on a protein?
Phosphorylation can change the conformation and function of a protein.
What is the difference between ATP and ADP in terms of phosphate groups?
ATP has three phosphate groups, while ADP has two.
What stores the energy in ATP molecules?
The energy is stored in the bonds between the phosphate groups.
What is the role of ATP in energy coupling reactions?
ATP provides energy by hydrolysis to fuel endergonic reactions.
What happens to a protein after ATP hydrolysis and phosphorylation?
The protein changes its shape and likely its function.
What is the cycle involving ATP and ADP in cellular energy storage and utilization?
The cycle involves ATP being broken down into ADP and a phosphate group to release energy, and then ADP combining with a phosphate group to form ATP using energy from food.