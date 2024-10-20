Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

ATP quiz #1 Flashcards

ATP quiz #1
1 student found this helpful
1/22

  • What molecule is formed when ADP and a phosphate group combine using energy from food?

    ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is formed.

  • What is the role of ATP in cellular work?

    ATP acts as an intermediary to store energy for cellular work.

  • What happens to ATP when it is used to perform cellular work?

    ATP is broken down into ADP and a single phosphate group, releasing energy.

  • What is the process called when ATP is broken down to release energy?

    The process is called hydrolysis.

  • What type of reactions does the hydrolysis of ATP fuel?

    The hydrolysis of ATP fuels endergonic reactions.

  • What is phosphorylation?

    Phosphorylation is the transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule to provide energy.

  • How does phosphorylation affect a glucose molecule?

    Phosphorylation activates the glucose molecule, enabling it to react.

  • What effect can phosphorylation have on a protein?

    Phosphorylation can change the conformation and function of a protein.

  • What is the difference between ATP and ADP in terms of phosphate groups?

    ATP has three phosphate groups, while ADP has two.

  • What stores the energy in ATP molecules?

    The energy is stored in the bonds between the phosphate groups.

  • What is the role of ATP in energy coupling reactions?

    ATP provides energy by hydrolysis to fuel endergonic reactions.

  • What happens to a protein after ATP hydrolysis and phosphorylation?

    The protein changes its shape and likely its function.

  • What is the cycle involving ATP and ADP in cellular energy storage and utilization?

    The cycle involves ATP being broken down into ADP and a phosphate group to release energy, and then ADP combining with a phosphate group to form ATP using energy from food.

  • which of these is atp?
    ATP, or adenosine triphosphate, is a high-energy molecule consisting of three phosphate groups, a pentose sugar, and an adenine base.
  • which of the following statements about the role of atp in cell metabolism is true?
    ATP provides energy for cellular activities by undergoing hydrolysis, which releases energy that can be used to drive endergonic reactions.
  • which of the following statements is correct regarding atp?
    ATP is a high-energy molecule that cells use to power various functions, and it consists of three phosphate groups, a pentose sugar, and an adenine base.
  • how does atp supply energy for cellular activities?
    ATP supplies energy for cellular activities through hydrolysis, where the bond between its phosphate groups is broken, releasing energy.
  • the primary source of energy in the cells is a nutrient called ________.
    ATP (adenosine triphosphate)
  • how is energy released from atp?
    Energy is released from ATP through the process of hydrolysis, which breaks the bond between its phosphate groups, converting ATP to ADP and a free phosphate group.
  • which statement correctly explains whether more atp is found in muscle cells or bone cells?
    More ATP is found in muscle cells because they require more energy for activities such as muscle contractions.
  • which of the following questions will best direct an investigation of the mechanism of atp synthase?
    How does ATP synthase facilitate the production of ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate during cellular respiration?
  • what results from the removal of a phosphate group from atp?
    The removal of a phosphate group from ATP results in the formation of ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and the release of energy.