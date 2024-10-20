Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Echinoderms quiz Flashcards

Back
Echinoderms quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15

  • What are some examples of echinoderms?

    Examples of echinoderms include starfish, sea urchins, sea cucumbers, and sand dollars.

  • What type of symmetry do echinoderms exhibit?

    Echinoderms exhibit bilateral symmetry in the larval stage and radial symmetry in the adult stage.

  • What is the primary function of the water vascular system in echinoderms?

    The water vascular system in echinoderms is used for internal transport, respiration, and locomotion.

  • How do echinoderms use their tube feet?

    Echinoderms use their tube feet for locomotion and feeding.

  • What type of skeleton do echinoderms have?

    Echinoderms have an endoskeleton made up of plates.

  • Are echinoderms considered deuterostomes or protostomes?

    Echinoderms are considered deuterostomes.

  • Do echinoderms reproduce sexually, asexually, or both?

    Echinoderms can reproduce both sexually and asexually.

  • What unique feature do echinoderms have that is similar to a knight's armor?

    Echinoderms have an endoskeleton with plates that resemble a knight's armor.

  • What is the role of the water vascular system in echinoderm locomotion?

    The water vascular system circulates fluid to cause motion in echinoderms.

  • What is the significance of the term 'deuterostome' in relation to echinoderms?

    The term 'deuterostome' indicates that echinoderms develop the anus before the mouth during embryonic development.

  • What is the primary difference between echinoderms and chordates?

    Echinoderms are deuterostomes but are not chordates.

  • What is the function of tube feet in echinoderms besides locomotion?

    Besides locomotion, tube feet in echinoderms are used for feeding.

  • What does the name 'echinoderm' refer to?

    The name 'echinoderm' refers to the spiny skin seen in some species.

  • How do echinoderms' endoskeleton plates connect?

    In echinoderms, the endoskeleton plates can either fuse together or be connected by tissues.

  • What is the role of the water vascular system in echinoderm respiration?

    The water vascular system in echinoderms aids in respiration by circulating fluid.