Ecology quiz #1 Flashcards

What is ecology?
Ecology is the study of organisms' interactions with one another and their environment.What does an organismal ecologist study?
An organismal ecologist studies individual living systems, focusing on traits and physical adaptations that increase an organism's ability to gather or obtain food.What is a population in ecological terms?
A population is a group of organisms of the same species that live in the same area.What do population ecologists study?
Population ecologists study the abundance, distribution, and changes in populations over time.Define a community in ecology.
A community is a group of populations of different species that cohabit the same area.What is the difference between a community and an ecosystem?
A community consists of populations of different species, while an ecosystem includes the community plus the physical environment.What is the biosphere?
The biosphere is the sum of all ecosystems on Earth, encompassing all living organisms and their environments.What is biogeography?
Biogeography is the study of the distribution of species and ecosystems over geologic history.What are abiotic factors?
Abiotic factors are the non-living components of an environment, such as temperature, moisture, oxygen, and sunlight.What is the Wallace Line?
The Wallace Line is a biogeographical division between Asia and Australia that illustrates the impact of geologic changes on species distribution.What are exotic species?
Exotic species are non-native species to an area, which can sometimes become invasive and disrupt local ecosystems.What is the difference between weather and climate?
Weather refers to short-term atmospheric conditions, while climate refers to long-term weather patterns of an area.What is a biome?
A biome is a very large community of organisms and their environment, characterized by distinct flora, fauna, and abiotic factors.What is biomass?
Biomass is the total mass of organisms in a given area.What is the Hadley cell?
The Hadley cell is an atmospheric circulation pattern near the equator that involves the movement of warm air rising, cooling, and then moving towards the poles.on average, how far do agricultural products travel from farm to plate in the united states?
Agricultural products in the United States travel an average of 1,500 miles from farm to plate.which of the following is a measure of the biodiversity of an ecosystem?
Species richness, which is the number of different species present in an ecosystem, is a measure of biodiversity.which statement explains how producers are dependent upon consumers for their survival?
Producers depend on consumers to recycle nutrients back into the ecosystem through processes like decomposition.which of the following is not an example of an abiotic factor?
Tree sap is not an abiotic factor; it is a biotic factor because it comes from a living organism.which best describes the relationship between two species and a niche?
A niche describes the role and position a species has in its environment, including how it meets its needs for food and shelter, how it survives, and how it reproduces.which is abiotic? tree sap insect sunlight tree stump
Sunlight is abiotic, as it is a nonliving component of the environment.what would be the most likely effect of a wildfire that burned a large area of a forest?
A wildfire would likely lead to a temporary decrease in biodiversity, but it can also create opportunities for new species to colonize and for ecological succession to occur.what is the difference between a niche and a habitat?
A habitat is the physical environment where an organism lives, while a niche is the role the organism plays in that environment, including its interactions with other species.which of the following are careers one can have in ecology? select all that apply.
Careers in ecology include wildlife biologist, environmental consultant, conservation scientist, and ecological researcher.how do autotrophs and heterotrophs benefit one another within an ecosystem?
Autotrophs produce oxygen and organic materials that heterotrophs consume, while heterotrophs provide carbon dioxide and nutrients that autotrophs need for photosynthesis.a group of populations of different species living close enough to interact is called a __________.
Community.why did the removal of wolves from northern wisconsin change the makeup of the plants in the forest?
The removal of wolves led to an increase in deer populations, which overgrazed on certain plants, altering the plant community structure.the number of particular species that an ecosystem can support is the ___________.
Carrying capacity.what types of ecosystems are near your community?
This answer will vary depending on the location of the community, but common types include forests, grasslands, wetlands, and urban ecosystems.why might an ecologist set up an artificial environment in a laboratory?
An ecologist might set up an artificial environment to control variables and study specific interactions or processes in a controlled setting.which statement accurately describes the potential effects of disturbance on species diversity?
Disturbances can reduce species diversity initially, but they can also create new niches and opportunities for different species to thrive, potentially increasing diversity over time.which of the following can be used to assess the biological diversity of an area?
Species richness and evenness can be used to assess biological diversity.how might global warming result in most grizzly bears having fur that is less dense in the future?
Global warming could lead to warmer climates, reducing the need for dense fur in grizzly bears for insulation.what is the difference between a habitat and a niche?
A habitat is where an organism lives, while a niche is how it lives and interacts within that environment.which of these organisms is the pioneer species of primary succession?
Lichens are often pioneer species in primary succession, as they can colonize bare rock and help create soil.in this food web, what is represented by the chains of arrows from the grass to the fox?
The arrows represent the flow of energy and nutrients from producers (grass) to primary consumers and then to secondary consumers (fox).an animal that only eats animals is a(n) __________.
Carnivore.in the sixth segment of the animation, why is the disease epidemic in north america?
The disease epidemic could be due to factors such as high population density, lack of genetic diversity, or environmental changes that favor the spread of the disease.what are some environmental factors (stimuli) that organisms respond to?
Organisms respond to environmental factors such as light, temperature, water availability, and the presence of predators or competitors.