Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz Flashcards

Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz
  • What type of energy do photons represent?

    Photons represent kinetic energy.

  • How does the energy of photons change with wavelength?

    Photons have high energy at short wavelengths and low energy at long wavelengths.

  • What is the relationship between wavelength and energy in the electromagnetic spectrum?

    The shorter the wavelength, the higher the energy; the longer the wavelength, the lower the energy.

  • In the context of the electromagnetic spectrum, what happens to photon energy as wavelength increases?

    As wavelength increases, photon energy decreases.

  • What is the form of energy that is in motion and represented by photons?

    The form of energy in motion represented by photons is kinetic energy.

  • How does the concept of kinetic energy apply to photons?

    Photons are in motion, which classifies them as a form of kinetic energy.

  • What is the energy level of photons at short wavelengths?

    Photons have high energy at short wavelengths.

  • What is the energy level of photons at long wavelengths?

    Photons have low energy at long wavelengths.

  • Which type of energy is associated with motion in the electromagnetic spectrum?

    Kinetic energy is associated with motion in the electromagnetic spectrum.

  • What type of energy is not associated with photons in the electromagnetic spectrum?

    Potential energy is not associated with photons in the electromagnetic spectrum.

  • What happens to the energy of photons as the wavelength decreases?

    As the wavelength decreases, the energy of photons increases.

  • What is the relationship between photon energy and wavelength in the electromagnetic spectrum?

    Photon energy is inversely proportional to wavelength in the electromagnetic spectrum.

  • What type of energy do photons have at long wavelengths?

    Photons have low energy at long wavelengths.

  • What type of energy do photons have at short wavelengths?

    Photons have high energy at short wavelengths.