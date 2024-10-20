Electromagnetic Spectrum quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
What type of energy do photons represent?
Photons represent kinetic energy.
How does the energy of photons change with wavelength?
Photons have high energy at short wavelengths and low energy at long wavelengths.
What is the relationship between wavelength and energy in the electromagnetic spectrum?
The shorter the wavelength, the higher the energy; the longer the wavelength, the lower the energy.
In the context of the electromagnetic spectrum, what happens to photon energy as wavelength increases?
As wavelength increases, photon energy decreases.
What is the form of energy that is in motion and represented by photons?
How does the concept of kinetic energy apply to photons?
What is the energy level of photons at short wavelengths?
What is the energy level of photons at long wavelengths?
Which type of energy is associated with motion in the electromagnetic spectrum?
What type of energy is not associated with photons in the electromagnetic spectrum?
What happens to the energy of photons as the wavelength decreases?
What is the relationship between photon energy and wavelength in the electromagnetic spectrum?
Photon energy is inversely proportional to wavelength in the electromagnetic spectrum.
What type of energy do photons have at long wavelengths?
What type of energy do photons have at short wavelengths?
