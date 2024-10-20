Functional Groups quiz Flashcards
Functional Groups quiz
- What are biomolecules and why are they essential to living organisms?Biomolecules are organic molecules with carbon and hydrogen atoms linked covalently, essential to living organisms because they are fundamental to life processes.
- Name the four primary classes of biomolecules.The four primary classes of biomolecules are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.
- Which biomolecule class is represented by the image on the far left in the video?The image on the far left represents carbohydrates.
- What does the term 'bio' in biomolecules signify?The term 'bio' signifies life, indicating that biomolecules are essential to living organisms.
- Which biomolecule class includes amino acids as its building blocks?Proteins include amino acids as their building blocks.
- What is the primary function of nucleic acids in living organisms?Nucleic acids store and transmit genetic information.
- Which class of biomolecules is primarily involved in energy storage and insulation?Lipids are primarily involved in energy storage and insulation.
- What are the main elements found in carbohydrates?The main elements found in carbohydrates are carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
- How are proteins related to enzymes?Proteins can function as enzymes, which catalyze biochemical reactions.
- What is the role of lipids in cell membranes?Lipids form the structural components of cell membranes, providing a barrier and fluidity.
- Which biomolecule class includes DNA and RNA?Nucleic acids include DNA and RNA.
- What is the significance of the covalent bonds in biomolecules?Covalent bonds in biomolecules provide stability and allow the formation of complex structures essential for life.
- Which biomolecule class is primarily responsible for genetic information storage?Nucleic acids are primarily responsible for genetic information storage.
- What are the building blocks of carbohydrates?The building blocks of carbohydrates are monosaccharides.
- How do lipids contribute to energy storage in organisms?Lipids store energy in the form of fats and oils, which can be metabolized for long-term energy needs.