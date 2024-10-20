Skip to main content
Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance quiz #1 Flashcards

  • What is codominance in genetics?

    Codominance is a pattern of inheritance where heterozygotes with two different alleles equally express both phenotypes from each allele in patches.

  • How does codominance differ from incomplete dominance?

    In codominance, both alleles are equally expressed without blending, while in incomplete dominance, the heterozygote shows a blended intermediate phenotype.

  • What is an example of codominance in flowers?

    An example of codominance in flowers is when a red flower allele and a white flower allele result in a flower with patches of both red and white.

  • What does the 'co' in codominance signify?

    The 'co' in codominance signifies 'together,' indicating that both alleles dominate together.

  • What is the role of a Punnett square in studying codominance?

    A Punnett square helps predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring, showing how both alleles are equally expressed in codominance.

  • What is the phenotype of a heterozygote in codominance?

    The phenotype of a heterozygote in codominance shows both parental traits equally, such as patches of red and white in flowers.

  • What is epistasis in genetics?

    Epistasis is when one gene's product affects the phenotype of another gene.

  • How does epistasis affect blood type in humans?

    In human blood type, the H protein is necessary to attach A and B molecules to red blood cells; without a functional H protein, a person will have type O blood regardless of their IA or IB alleles.

  • What is the role of the H protein in blood type determination?

    The H protein connects A and B molecules to the surface of red blood cells; without it, even IA or IB alleles result in type O blood.

  • How does the genotype affect the phenotype in the context of epistasis?

    In epistasis, the presence of a functional or non-functional H protein determines whether A or B molecules can be attached to red blood cells, affecting the blood type phenotype.