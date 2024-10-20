Skip to main content
Innate Immunity exam Flashcards

Innate Immunity exam
  • Innate Immune System
    The body's first line of defense against pathogens, employing a nonspecific response.
  • What is the role of the skin in the innate immune system?
    Acts as a physical barrier to protect the body from pathogens.
  • Mucus
    A slimy secretion that traps foreign invaders and contains antimicrobial enzymes.
  • What are leukocytes?
    White blood cells that initiate the innate immune response.
  • Phagocytosis
    The process by which phagocytes engulf and digest pathogens.
  • Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)
    Membrane receptors that identify pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs).
  • What do Toll-like receptors (TLRs) do?
    They identify PAMPs and initiate a signaling cascade to recruit other immune cells.
  • Inflammatory Response
    A response characterized by swelling and recruitment of immune cells to combat infections.
  • Complement System
    A system of proteins that aids in lysing pathogens and enhancing immune defense.
  • What is the function of neutrophils?
    Phagocytes that circulate in the blood and are attracted to infected tissues by cytokines.
  • Macrophages
    Phagocytes that reside in tissues and organs, defending against pathogens.
  • What is the role of dendritic cells?
    Phagocytes that stimulate the adaptive immune system by presenting antigens.
  • Eosinophils
    Immune cells that defend against multicellular parasites.
  • Natural Killer Cells
    Cells that identify and destroy virus-infected cells by triggering apoptosis.
  • What are interferons?
    Cytokines that induce cells to interfere with viral replication.
  • Chemokines
    A type of cytokine that recruits cells to the infection site.
  • What do mast cells release?
    Histamine, which constricts blood vessels to reduce blood flow and prevent blood loss.
  • Cytokines
    Signaling molecules that attract other immune cells and help mount an immune response.
  • What is the role of lysozymes?
    Enzymes that break down bacterial cell walls.
  • Pathogen-Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs)
    Molecules commonly displayed by pathogens that are recognized by the immune system.
  • What is the function of TLR4?
    Recognizes lipopolysaccharides from bacteria and releases cytokines in response.
  • Histamine
    A chemical signal released by mast cells that constricts blood vessels in the area of infection.
  • What is the role of the complement proteins?
    Form pores in the membranes of pathogens, causing them to lyse.
  • What is the purpose of the inflammatory response?
    To recruit immune cells to the site of infection and combat pathogens.
  • Lipopolysaccharides (LPS)
    A type of PAMP found on the surface of bacterial cells.
  • What do chemokines do?
    Recruit immune cells to the site of infection.
  • Phagocytes
    Cells that perform phagocytosis to eliminate pathogens.
