Natural Selection and Evolution quiz #1 Flashcards

What is natural selection and who first described it?
Natural selection is the process where the natural environment selects organisms that are more fit to their environment, and it was first described by Charles Darwin.
How does natural selection lead to adaptation?
Adaptation is the result of natural selection, where organisms with traits that improve their fitness are more likely to survive and reproduce.
What does 'fitness' mean in the context of natural selection?
In natural selection, 'fitness' refers to an organism's ability to survive and reproduce, not physical strength.
What are the two requirements for natural selection to occur?
The two requirements are genetic diversity within a population and selective pressure for heritable traits that affect fitness.
How does genetic diversity contribute to natural selection?
Genetic diversity ensures that there are different traits within a population, allowing natural selection to favor those that improve fitness.
What is an example of natural selection involving giraffes?
Giraffes with longer necks were able to access more food and thus survived and reproduced more than those with shorter necks.
How does selective pressure affect a population over time?
Selective pressure favors certain traits, leading to a change in the population's genetic makeup over generations.
What is evolution in the context of natural selection?
Evolution is the change in the DNA of a population over multiple generations, often driven by natural selection.
How did the population of crickets change due to natural selection?
Birds ate more green crickets, leading to an increase in the population of brown crickets, which were better camouflaged.
What is the relationship between natural selection and evolution?
Natural selection is one of the mechanisms by which evolution occurs, leading to changes in a population's DNA over time.
How does the concept of 'survival of the fittest' relate to natural selection?
'Survival of the fittest' means that organisms best adapted to their environment are more likely to survive and reproduce.
What is an example of an abiotic factor that can influence natural selection?
An example of an abiotic factor is the height of leaves on trees, which influenced the neck length of giraffes.
which of the following statements about natural selection is true?
Natural selection is a process where the environment selects organisms with advantageous traits, enhancing their fitness, defined as the ability to survive and reproduce.
feathers either play a role, or may have played a role, in _____.
Feathers either play a role, or may have played a role, in flight, insulation, and mating displays.
which of the following is an example of an adaptation in anole lizards?
An example of an adaptation in anole lizards is the development of sticky toe pads that allow them to climb smooth surfaces.
which of the following best explains the directional shift in beak length in these birds?
The directional shift in beak length in these birds is best explained by natural selection favoring beak lengths that are better suited to the available food sources.
why do dark-colored rock pocket mice on dark lava flows have white bellies?
Dark-colored rock pocket mice on dark lava flows have white bellies because the selective pressure for dark coloration is primarily on their backs, which are more visible to predators.
what hypothesis did darwin investigate by studying the breeding of pigeons with distinctive traits?
Darwin investigated the hypothesis that selective breeding could produce significant changes in species over time, similar to natural selection.
what is believed to be the most significant result of the evolution of the amniotic egg?
The most significant result of the evolution of the amniotic egg is that it allowed vertebrates to reproduce on land without the need for a water environment.
competition is central to the theory of natural selection. why does competition occur?
Competition occurs because resources such as food, mates, and shelter are limited, and organisms must compete to survive and reproduce.
which statement about the giraffes explains their evolution based on charles darwin’s main points?
Giraffes with longer necks were more likely to survive and reproduce because they could access food that was out of reach for shorter-necked giraffes, leading to the evolution of longer necks over generations.
which of the following best predicts a long-term effect of the differences between the and strains?
The long-term effect of differences between strains is that the strain with advantageous traits will become more prevalent in the population over time due to natural selection.
fruits evolved primarily as structures specialized to _____.
Fruits evolved primarily as structures specialized to protect seeds and aid in their dispersal.
which of the following shows darwin's theory of evolution in the correct order?
Darwin's theory of evolution in the correct order is: variation exists within populations, some variations are heritable, more offspring are produced than can survive, and individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce.
which of the following is true about natural selection?
Natural selection is a process where organisms with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce, leading to evolutionary changes in the population.
evolution _____.
Evolution refers to changes in the DNA of a population over multiple generations, leading to the development of new traits and species.
how did dr. allison test his hypothesis that sickle cell disease was connected to malaria?
Dr. Allison tested his hypothesis by studying the distribution of sickle cell disease and malaria in Africa and found that regions with high malaria incidence also had high frequencies of the sickle cell trait.
molecular clocks are based on the idea that __________.
Molecular clocks are based on the idea that genetic mutations accumulate at a relatively constant rate over time, allowing scientists to estimate the timing of evolutionary events.
which of the following situations will lead to natural selection?
A situation where there is genetic variation in a population and selective pressures that favor certain traits will lead to natural selection.
which of the following makes a human a human?
Traits such as bipedalism, large brain size, and the use of complex tools make a human a human.
what does the wide variety of different types of animal eyes represent?
The wide variety of different types of animal eyes represents the diverse adaptations that have evolved to suit different environmental conditions and visual needs.
which of the following conditions are required for evolution to occur?
Conditions required for evolution to occur include genetic variation, heritable traits, and selective pressures.
plants evolved from green algae approximately _____ million years ago.
Plants evolved from green algae approximately 500 million years ago.
which statements have correctly matched the classification of plant with its evolutionary advantage?
Statements that correctly match the classification of plant with its evolutionary advantage include: seed plants have seeds that protect and nourish the embryo, and flowering plants have flowers that attract pollinators.
which of the following statements about the rate of evolution typical of hiv is correct?
The rate of evolution typical of HIV is very rapid due to its high mutation rate and short generation time.
how does natural selection affect a single-gene trait?
Natural selection can increase or decrease the frequency of a single-gene trait in a population depending on whether the trait provides an advantage or disadvantage.
genes for the resistance of antibiotics are often located __________.
Genes for the resistance of antibiotics are often located on plasmids, which can be transferred between bacteria.
which of these are most likely homologous structures?
Structures such as the forelimbs of humans, bats, and whales are most likely homologous structures, indicating common ancestry.
what is this an example of? adaptation biodiversity isolation variation
This is an example of adaptation, where organisms develop traits that improve their fitness in their environment.
how does dr. allison’s work provide an example of natural selection in humans?
Dr. Allison’s work provides an example of natural selection in humans by showing that the sickle cell trait offers a survival advantage in malaria-endemic regions, leading to higher frequencies of the trait in those populations.
why is the rate of evolution more rapid in segments of dna that have no function?
The rate of evolution is more rapid in segments of DNA that have no function because mutations in these regions are less likely to be harmful and can accumulate without affecting the organism's fitness.
at how many positions are the amino acids the same between the two species?
The number of positions where the amino acids are the same between two species can be determined by comparing their protein sequences.
according to our current understanding, how did cellular respiration evolve?
Cellular respiration evolved as a way for early organisms to efficiently produce ATP by using oxygen to break down organic molecules.
what must be true of any organ described as vestigial?
Any organ described as vestigial must be a reduced or non-functional remnant of an organ that was functional in the organism's ancestors.