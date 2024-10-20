Skip to main content
Osmosis quiz #1 Flashcards

Osmosis quiz #1
  • What is osmosis?
    Osmosis is the diffusion of water across a semi-permeable membrane.
  • In which direction does water move during osmosis?
    Water moves from hypotonic solutions towards hypertonic solutions.
  • What does it mean for a solution to be hypotonic?
    A hypotonic solution has a lower solute concentration and a higher water concentration.
  • What does it mean for a solution to be hypertonic?
    A hypertonic solution has a higher solute concentration and a lower water concentration.
  • Why do animal cells not prefer hypotonic environments?
    Animal cells do not have a cell wall, making them susceptible to lysis or bursting in hypotonic environments.
  • Why do plant cells prefer hypotonic environments?
    Plant cells have a cell wall that prevents lysis and maximizes turgor pressure, which is preferred for their structure.
  • What happens to a cell in an isotonic environment?
    In an isotonic environment, water enters and exits the cell at equal rates, so the cell size does not change.
  • What is crenation?
    Crenation is the process where animal cells shrivel up due to water loss in a hypertonic environment.
  • What is plasmolysis?
    Plasmolysis is the process where plant cells lose water and shrink in a hypertonic environment.
  • What is the role of a semi-permeable membrane in osmosis?
    A semi-permeable membrane allows some substances to pass through while blocking others, facilitating osmosis.
  • How does osmosis differ from simple diffusion?
    Osmosis specifically involves the movement of water, whereas simple diffusion involves the movement of small uncharged molecules.
  • What is turgor pressure?
    Turgor pressure is the pressure of water inside the cell against the cell wall, which is maximized in hypotonic environments.
  • What happens to a cell in a hypertonic environment?
    In a hypertonic environment, water exits the cell, causing it to dehydrate and shrink.
  • What is the main difference between simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion?
    Simple diffusion does not require a transport protein, while facilitated diffusion requires a transport protein to move charged molecules.
  • Why is no energy required for passive transport?
    No energy is required for passive transport because molecules move down their concentration gradient from high to low concentration.
  • What term describes a solution with a higher solute concentration outside the cell compared to inside?
    Hypertonic.
  • In osmosis, which direction does water move relative to solute concentration?
    Water moves from an area of low solute concentration to an area of high solute concentration.
  • What happens to a cell placed in a hypertonic solution?
    The cell will shrivel as water moves out of the cell.
  • What is the term for a solution with equal solute concentration inside and outside the cell?
    Isotonic.
  • What term describes a solution with a lower solute concentration outside the cell compared to inside?
    Hypotonic.
  • What happens to a cell placed in a hypotonic solution?
    The cell will swell as water moves into the cell.
  • What is the process called where water moves across a semipermeable membrane?
    Osmosis.
  • In the context of osmosis, what does the term 'tonicity' refer to?
    Tonicity refers to the relative concentration of solutes in the solution outside the cell compared to inside the cell.
  • What is the solute concentration inside a red blood cell if the outside solution is 10% solute and the inside is 0.1% solute?
    The inside of the red blood cell has a 0.1% solute concentration.
  • What is the expected movement of water if the outside solution is 10% solute and the inside of the cell is 0.1% solute?
    Water will move out of the cell towards the higher solute concentration outside.
  • What is the expected movement of water if the outside solution is 10% solute and the inside of the cell is 75% solute?
    Water will move into the cell towards the higher solute concentration inside.
  • What is the term for the process where water moves to dilute a high concentration solution?
    Osmosis.
  • What happens to a cell in an isotonic solution?
    The cell remains the same size as there is no net movement of water.
  • What is the solute concentration outside the cell if the cytoplasm has 20% solute and the exterior solution has 80% solute?
    The exterior solution has 80% solute concentration.
  • What is the term for the movement of water from regions of low solute concentration to regions of high solute concentration?
    Osmosis.
  • this cell is in a(n) _____ solution.
    hypotonic, isotonic, or hypertonic
  • you know that this cell is in a(n) _____ solution because it _____.
    hypotonic solution because it swells, isotonic solution because it remains the same size, or hypertonic solution because it shrinks
  • what name is given to the process by which water crosses a selectively permeable membrane?
    osmosis
  • you know that this cell is in a(n) _____ solution because the cell _____.
    hypotonic solution because the cell swells, isotonic solution because the cell remains the same size, or hypertonic solution because the cell shrinks
  • which statement describes the process of osmosis in an animal cell?
    Osmosis is the passive diffusion of water across a semi-permeable membrane, moving from a hypotonic solution to a hypertonic solution.
  • true or false? osmosis is a type of diffusion.
    True
  • a net movement of water into the beaker occurs in which of the following dialysis tubes?
    A dialysis tube placed in a hypertonic solution
  • which best describes the difference between osmosis and diffusion?
    Osmosis is the diffusion of water across a semi-permeable membrane, while diffusion is the movement of solutes from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.