Pedigrees quiz #1 Flashcards

  • How are pedigrees typically read?

    Pedigrees are typically read from the top to the bottom, starting from the first generation.

  • What does an unshaded square represent in a pedigree?

    An unshaded square represents an unaffected male.

  • What does a shaded circle represent in a pedigree?

    A shaded circle represents an affected female.

  • What is the F1 generation in a pedigree?

    The F1 generation is the first generation of children.

  • What is the F2 generation in a pedigree?

    The F2 generation is the generation that is the children of the F1 generation.

  • What can be tracked over multiple generations to identify the inheritance pattern?

    A specific family trait or disorder can be tracked over multiple generations to identify the inheritance pattern.

  • What does the term 'autosomal' refer to in genetics?

    The term 'autosomal' refers to chromosomes that are not sex chromosomes.

  • What is the significance of vertical connections in a pedigree?

    Vertical connections in a pedigree indicate parent-offspring relationships.

  • What does the P generation represent in a pedigree?

    The P generation represents the very first generation in a pedigree.

  • What does it mean if two individuals are vertically connected to the same set of parents in a pedigree?

    If two individuals are vertically connected to the same set of parents, it means they are siblings.

  • in the pedigree that is shown, which represents irene's allele combination?
    To determine Irene's allele combination, you need to analyze the pedigree chart, considering her phenotype (affected or unaffected) and the inheritance pattern (e.g., autosomal or sex-linked). Without the specific pedigree, it's not possible to provide an exact allele combination.
  • in the pedigree that is shown, which represents irene's allele combination? xhxh xhxh xhxh xhy
    The options provided suggest a sex-linked inheritance pattern, likely X-linked. If Irene is female and affected, her allele combination would be XhXh. If she is unaffected, it would be XHXh or XHXH. Without the specific pedigree, it's not possible to determine the exact combination.