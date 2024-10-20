Protist Lineages quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (11)
What are the three clades that make up the SAR clade?
The SAR clade is made up of Stramenopila, Alveolata, and Rhizaria.
What is the defining feature of Stramenopila?
Stramenopila are defined by their flagella with hair-like projections.
What type of life cycle do diatoms exhibit?
Diatoms exhibit a diploid dominant life cycle.
What is the primary component of diatom shells?
Diatom shells are primarily made of silicon dioxide.
What pigments give gold algae their distinctive color?
Gold algae get their yellowish-brown color from yellow and brown carotenoids.
What is the function of the gas-filled chambers in brown algae?
The gas-filled chambers help brown algae float to the surface to obtain sunlight more efficiently.
What are the two types of reproduction in apicomplexans?
Apicomplexans reproduce both sexually and asexually.
What is the defining feature of alveolates?
Alveolates have membrane-enclosed sacs called alveoli under their plasma membrane.
What is the primary function of pseudopodia in radiolarians?
Pseudopodia in radiolarians are used for feeding on microorganisms.
What is the significance of secondary endosymbiosis in the SAR clade?
Secondary endosymbiosis likely led to the presence of chloroplasts in Stramenopila and Alveolata.