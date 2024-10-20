Pyruvate Oxidation quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (16)
What is the second step of aerobic cellular respiration?
Pyruvate Oxidation is the second step of aerobic cellular respiration.
What molecules are transformed during Pyruvate Oxidation?
2 pyruvate molecules are transformed during Pyruvate Oxidation.
What are the products of Pyruvate Oxidation?
The products of Pyruvate Oxidation are 2 Acetyl CoA molecules, 2 NADH molecules, and 2 carbon dioxide molecules.
Does Pyruvate Oxidation produce ATP?
No, Pyruvate Oxidation does not produce ATP.
What is the role of Acetyl CoA in cellular respiration?
Acetyl CoA is utilized in the Krebs cycle to be broken down into other parts required for cellular respiration.
How many NADH molecules are produced during Pyruvate Oxidation?
2 NADH molecules are produced during Pyruvate Oxidation.
What happens to the electrons during the formation of NADH in Pyruvate Oxidation?
The electrons are given to the NADH molecules during Pyruvate Oxidation.
What is the fate of the carbon atoms from pyruvate in Pyruvate Oxidation?
The carbon atoms from pyruvate are released as 2 carbon dioxide molecules.
Which step in aerobic cellular respiration does not create ATP?
Pyruvate oxidation is the only step in aerobic cellular respiration that does not create ATP.
What process follows pyruvate oxidation in aerobic cellular respiration?
The Krebs cycle follows pyruvate oxidation in aerobic cellular respiration.
What is the initial substrate for pyruvate oxidation?
The initial substrate for pyruvate oxidation is pyruvate, which is produced from glycolysis.
How many pyruvate molecules are produced from glycolysis?
2 pyruvate molecules are produced from glycolysis.
What is the significance of NADH in cellular respiration?
NADH carries electrons to the electron transport chain, which is crucial for ATP production in cellular respiration.
What is the main purpose of pyruvate oxidation in cellular respiration?
The main purpose of pyruvate oxidation is to convert pyruvate into acetyl CoA, which can enter the Krebs cycle.
What are the three main products of Pyruvate Oxidation?
The three main products of Pyruvate Oxidation are Acetyl CoA, NADH, and carbon dioxide.