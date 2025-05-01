A researcher collected data on the drying times (in minutes) of four types of wall paint: matte, satin, semi-gloss, and gloss. The data were collected under controlled temperature and humidity conditions. The drying times (in minutes) are listed below:

Matte: 38 , 41 , 43 , 39 , 40 38, 41, 43, 39, 40

Satin: 44 , 47 , 45 , 46 , 43 44, 47, 45, 46, 43

Semi-gloss: 50 , 49 , 51 , 48 , 52 50, 49, 51, 48, 52

Gloss: 42 , 40 , 41 , 43 , 44 42, 40, 41, 43, 44

At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, use the Kruskal-Wallis test to determine whether there is a significant difference in the median drying times among the four paint types.