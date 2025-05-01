Skip to main content
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit / Goodness of Fit Test / Problem 9
Problem 9

A researcher collected data on the drying times (in minutes) of four types of wall paint: matte, satin, semi-gloss, and gloss. The data were collected under controlled temperature and humidity conditions. The drying times (in minutes) are listed below:
Matte: 38,41,43,39,4038, 41, 43, 39, 40
Satin: 44,47,45,46,4344, 47, 45, 46, 43
Semi-gloss: 50,49,51,48,5250, 49, 51, 48, 52
Gloss: 42,40,41,43,4442, 40, 41, 43, 44
At the 0.050.05 significance level, use the Kruskal-Wallis test to determine whether there is a significant difference in the median drying times among the four paint types.