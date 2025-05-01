Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit / Goodness of Fit Test / Problem 8
Problem 8
Find the expected frequency for
n
=
150
n = 150
and
p
i
=
0.6
p_i = 0.6
.
A
80
80
B
90
90
C
100
100
D
120
120
