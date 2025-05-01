Skip to main content
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit / Contingency Tables / Problem 10
Problem 10
The following contingency table summarizes data for adults ages
50
50
and over by education and employment status:
What percentage of these adults with an advanced degree are not working?
A
10
%
10\%
B
15
%
15\%
C
20
%
20\%
D
25
%
25\%
