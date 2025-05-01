Statistics for Business
XX: The number of people in the group
P(X=0)=0.117P(X=0)=0.117
P(X=1)=0.193P(X=1)=0.193
P(X=2)=0.401P(X=2)=0.401
P(X=3)=0.398P(X=3)=0.398
XX: The number of successful treatments
P(X=0)=0.027P(X=0)=0.027
P(X=1)=0.189 P(X=1)=0.189
P(X=2)=0.441 P(X=2)=0.441
P(X=3)=0.343 P(X=3)=0.343
XX: The total number of treatments performed
P(X=0)=0.056P(X=0)=0.056
P(X=1)=0.199P(X=1)=0.199
P(X=2)=0.584P(X=2)=0.584
P(X=3)=0.298P(X=3)=0.298
XX: The number of failed treatments
P(X=0)=0.135P(X=0)=0.135
P(X=1)=0.169P(X=1)=0.169
P(X=2)=0.251P(X=2)=0.251
P(X=3)=0.343P(X=3)=0.343