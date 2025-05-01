Skip to main content
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Discrete Random Variables / Problem 2
Problem 2
In a small city, an average of
15
15
cars are reported stolen each month. The probability distribution follows the Poisson model. What is the probability that on a given day, more than one car is stolen?
A
0.0902
0.0902
B
0.9002
0.9002
C
0.2900
0.2900
D
0.0092
0.0092
