A wellness researcher is studying the average daily screen time of adults. In a previous analysis, a random sample of 10 10 adults showed a mean daily screen time of 5.38 5.38 hours with a standard deviation of 0.43 0.43 hours. The researcher claims that the population mean daily screen time is 5.2 5.2 hours. Assuming the population of screen times are normally distributed, determine whether the calculated t t -value falls between − 𝑡 0.05 -𝑡_{0.05} and t 0.05 t_{0.05} at the 90 % 90\% confidence level.