7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 2
Problem 2
The distribution of the time to complete a vehicle safety inspection is skewed to the right. Records show the mean inspection time is minutes with a standard deviation of minutes. What sample size is commonly required so that the sampling distribution of the sample mean can be approximated by a normal distribution for probability calculations?