8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion / Problem 2
A population has p = 0.3. If a random sample of n = 40 is taken, what is the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of p̂?
Mean = 0.21, Standard deviation ≈ 0.0724
Mean = 0.7, Standard deviation ≈ 0.0724
Mean = 0.3, Standard deviation ≈ 0.0458
Mean = 0.3, Standard deviation ≈ 0.0724
