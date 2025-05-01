Skip to main content
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 5
Problem 5

In a Gallup poll of 450450 employed adults, 82%82\% said they prefer working remotely at least part of the time. Among the 450450 respondents, how many said they prefer working remotely?