Statistics for Business
Back
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 5
Problem 5
In a Gallup poll of
450
450
employed adults,
82
%
82\%
said they prefer working remotely at least part of the time. Among the
450
450
respondents, how many said they prefer working remotely?
A
80
80
respondents
B
81
81
respondents
C
369
369
respondents
D
370
370
respondents
