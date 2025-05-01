- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A study surveyed customers of three different age groups about their primary reason for choosing a grocery store. The results are as follows. At , is the primary reason for choosing a grocery store related to age group?
A researcher collects data on college students, categorizing them by their major (Science, Arts, Business) and their preferred study method (Group, Solo, Mixed). The observed counts are as follows:
At , test whether the type of major and preferred study method is independent.
A hospital administrator wants to know if there is a relationship between patient satisfaction (Satisfied, Unsatisfied) and type of insurance (Private, Public, None). The observed frequencies are:
At , test the claim that patient satisfaction and type of insurance are dependent.
State whether the following statement is true or false. In a chi-square test of independence, a large difference between observed and expected frequencies suggests that the variables are dependent.
Which of the following best describes the rejection region for the test statistic in a chi-square test of independence?
A researcher surveys a random sample of employees from two different companies regarding their satisfaction with workplace wellness programs. The responses are categorized as 'Satisfied', 'Neutral', or 'Dissatisfied'. The data are shown in the contingency table below:
At , can you conclude that satisfaction with wellness programs is related to the company of employment? Perform a chi-square test for independence.
Researchers collected data on the number of male and female patients admitted to a hospital during different shifts (Morning, Afternoon, Night). At , can you conclude that gender and shift are related?
A researcher studies the relationship between education level (High School, Bachelor's, Graduate) and preferred type of news source (Television, Online, Print) among adults in a city. The observed frequencies are shown in a contingency table.
At , is there sufficient evidence to conclude that education level is associated with preferred news source?
A survey of college students recorded their preferred study location (Library, Dorm, Coffee Shop) and whether they were undergraduate or graduate students. At , can you conclude that student status and preferred study location are related?
A marketing firm conducted a survey of individuals who use smartphones for more than hours daily. The table below shows the number of such users categorized by age group and type of primary usage.
At , can you conclude that the type of smartphone usage is related to age group? Perform a Chi-Square Test of Independence at to determine whether primary smartphone usage is dependent on age group.