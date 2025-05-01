- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A variable follows a normal distribution with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Interpret .
A survey counts the number of people in a group of who support a proposal. To approximate the discrete probability using a normal distribution, describe the area under the normal curve that would be computed for the event "at most supporters".
A poll claims that of adults prefer electric scooters. You sample commuters and find who prefer electric scooters. Compute the probability that, in a random sample of commuters, at least prefer electric scooters assuming the true proportion is .
Let . Using the normal approximation with continuity correction, which expression should be used to approximate ?
A student has final exam scores in two courses. In statistics, the final scores are approximately normally distributed with mean and standard deviation , and the student scored . In calculus, the final scores are approximately normally distributed with mean and standard deviation , and the student scored . On which course did the student do relatively better under the normal model?
Find the value of where satisfies for a standard normal random variable .
In a binomial experiment with trials and a success probability of , when can the distribution of be approximated by a normal distribution, and what are its mean and standard deviation?
Determine the -score for which the area to the right is .
In a survey of voters each independently favor a candidate with probability . Which area under the normal curve approximates the probability that at least voters favor the candidate?
A statistics test in Professor Gomez’s class is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Grades are assigned as follows: top get an A, next get a B, middle get a C, bottom get an F, and the rest earn a D. What are the score cut-offs for each grade?