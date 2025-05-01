Statistics for Business
A coastal city is divided into 400400 equal zones for hazard analysis and a total of 200200 falling debris events were recorded across the city. Using a Poisson model for events per zone, what is the expected number of zones with exactly 22 events?
The average number of power outages in a city per month is 2.32.3. Assume the number of outages per month follows a Poisson distribution. What is the probability that in a given month, there are exactly 22 outages?
A city was partitioned into small zones of equal area and the number of meteorite strikes per zone was recorded as follows:
Estimate the mean number of strikes per zone and round your answer to four decimal places.
A call center receives an average of 3.23.2 calls per hour. Assuming the number of calls follows a Poisson distribution, what is the probability that in a randomly selected hour, the call center receives exactly 33 calls?