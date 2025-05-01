Basic Concepts of Probability quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between theoretical probability and empirical probability? Theoretical probability is calculated based on possible outcomes before any events occur, while empirical probability is based on actual observed outcomes from experiments or data.

How do you calculate the theoretical probability of an event? Theoretical probability is calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes.

How is empirical probability determined? Empirical probability is determined by dividing the number of times an event actually occurs by the total number of trials conducted.

What is the sample space in probability, and how is it represented? The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of an experiment, represented using set notation with curly brackets.

If you flip a fair coin, what is the theoretical probability of getting heads? The theoretical probability of getting heads when flipping a fair coin is 1/2.

If you roll a six-sided die, what is the theoretical probability of rolling a number greater than three? The theoretical probability of rolling a number greater than three on a six-sided die is 3/6, which simplifies to 1/2 or 0.5.